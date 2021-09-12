Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has waded into the ongoing war of words between the Spanish giants and UEFA.

The two entities continue to snipe at one another over the controversial breakaway European Super League plans, with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin describing those behind the scheme as ‘incompetent’.

"It is very funny that they want to create a new competition and at the same time they want to play in the Champions League this season,” Ceferin said in an interview with Der Spiegal

"They simply have incompetent leaders. Those guys have tried to kill football."

The comment was a direct shot at Real president Florentino Perez, who has been the most vocal in pushing the idea, consequently angering UEFA.

Despite twelve teams initially drawing up the plans, nine withdrew with only Real, Barcelona and Juventus continuing their attempts to create the competition.

However, speaking ahead of his side’s La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti has stuck up for Perez, describing Ceferin’s broadside as ‘weird’.

“If the president of a club that has won 13 Champions Leagues is incompetent, what can we say about the others (presidents)? I don't know." the Italian said.

"It seems to me a bit weird that a body as important as UEFA says this about the president of a club that has won 13 titles.”

Following the game against Celta, Real’s Champions League campaign begins with a trip to Milan to face Inter in the Group D opener.

The Madrid side are also drawn in the group alongside Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk and tournament debutants Sheriff Tiraspol – Moldova’s first ever representatives in the competition.

Ceferin also added that he 'wouldn't mind' if the rebel clubs decided to drop out of the competition.

