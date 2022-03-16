Diego Simeone claimed he hadn't realised Manchester United fans were throwing things at him following his Atletico Madrid side's Champions League round of 16 win over Manchester United

Simeone embarked on a sprint down the touchline towards the dressing rooms after the full-time whistle, and though various items rained down on him from the stands - with the 51-year-old even appearing to dodge one aimed at his head - the Argentine declared afterwards that he was unaware.

Simeone didn't shake counterpart Ralf Rangnick's hand before his dash - but that is something he rarely does at the end of games, labelling it as a "false" gesture.

Atleti's 1-0 win on the night thanks to Renan Lodi's 41st-minute header saw them qualify for the last eight 2-1 on aggregate.

Simeone said: "When I came off the pitch, I ran because I was happy and I like to enjoy it in the dressing room. So I don’t know what happened.

"All I was thinking about was getting into the changing room to the dressing room, and I was really happy.

"I’m happy. So many people work hard so we can have these moments. It was a brilliant effort from the lads, one of our best games this season.

"We started with a 5-3-2 then changed to a 5-4-1 with Antoine Griezmann on the right of midfield and Renan Lodi growing more and more on the left.

"Lodi’s doing really well. He had to wait a long time [to get in the side], but football is marvellous because when you train hard and are ready to go, there’s always a chance for you.

"The defence were brilliant and Jan Oblak helped us remain calm throughout. It was a real team effort."

