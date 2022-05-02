Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he previously ‘would be really angry’ at suggestions that Liverpool have all but qualified for the final of the Champions League.

Klopp’s team defeated Villarreal 2-0 last week in an impressive display that left them and many supporters disappointed that they had not managed to score more goals to take to Spain.

While Unai Emery’s men were unable to get a shot on target over the 90 minutes, there is no longer an away goal rule in the tournament, so the advantage gained is relatively small compared to previous years.

The German coach attended a press conference on Monday and was peeved when a journalist hinted that the forthcoming game was academic given Liverpool’s two-goal margin.

“When I was younger I would be really angry now,” he answered. “So no, it is half time.

“They will go with all they have. That is absolutely clear from the things Unai said after the game. Everything we are will be required. We have to be ready to play a top, top, top game. It will be tough but that is fine, a Champions League semi-final should be tough. We don't expect it to be easy but we played a good game at home.”

With Klopp expecting a fiery reception in Spain, he suggested the weekend’s 1-0 win at a passionate St James’ Park was useful experience.

“A good example was Newcastle, the crowd was obviously very passionate, but we did not let it happen which was the biggest quality of this game,” he explained.

“It was not a show of football brilliance or whatever, we had our moments and of course could have scored more goals. How clear-cut the performance was; that was incredible and that is what we have to be. Yes, emotional, yes, ready to play the best game ever but knowing it will just not happen in all moments. We want to press here and there. Suffering doesn’t mean you suffer for long. It means you suffer and then react.

“We found in each game a way and we have to find in this game a way to get through. It was good, Atletico [Madrid] was outstanding. Porto really good, Inter really good.”

