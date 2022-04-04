Pep Guardiola jokes that he will play with 12 players against Atletico Madrid as he plays into his reputation that he overthinks in Champions League matches.

The Spaniard has twice won the Champions League with Barcelona but has failed to repeat the feat with Bayern Munich or City after eight attempts.

Guardiola was criticised for not playing a holding midfielder in the Champions League final against Chelsea last season.

Guardiola jokingly says he will start with 12 players in City's quarter-final first leg tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

“In the Champions League always I overthink,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I over think a lot, that's why I have very good results in the CL. Would be boring if I always played the same way.

“If people think I play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don't like.

“The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities. That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics.

“Tonight I take an inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We play with 12 tomorrow!”

Guardiola also says he does not want to spend a second debating the idea that Atletico, who have won their last six matches in all competitions, do not play good football under Diego Simeone.

“I'm not going to talk one second about these stupid debates,” he said.

“Everyone tries to win the game and if they win they will be right and if I win they will be right.

“In one style there are many things for the quality of the players so the difference will be there but honestly, not one second.”

