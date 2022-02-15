Inter Milan host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Simone Inzaghi's side have slipped from the top of the Serie A table in recent weeks, winning just one of their last four league games.

Ahead of the game we asked Eurosport Italy's Stefano Fonsato to run the rule over Inter's form, chances of victory, and the decisions for Inzaghi to make...

Are there concerns about Inter's form?

Is this a good time of the season for Inter to face Liverpool?

I think the best time. More than Inter's current form, for the fact that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have only just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations so may not be at full speed yet.

Who will be the key players for Inter?

Even if Lautaro Martinez isn't in a good run of form (his last goal was the penalty against Juventus on January 12 and last goal in open play was against Salernitana on December 17) he is always a player to pay attention to. Above all, Edin Dzeko remains the most experienced player for this kind of match.

What area of the pitch will Inter be strongest?

Midfield, even with the absence of the suspended Nicolo Barella. Simone Inzaghi could stuff five players in this area of the pitch.

What are the big decisions for Inzaghi to make?

The real problem will be replacing Barella, a key player for Inter. He was a key player with Antonio Conte and he's a key player for Simone Inzaghi. He could be replaced by Arturo Vidal. This could be the Nerazzurri's potential XI in a 3-5-2 formation: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro (or Alexis Sanchez).

Will Bastoni be fit?

Yes, the latest reports suggest Alessandro Bastoni will be available.

How will Inter approach the first leg?

I think trying to attack Liverpool at the right moment. The top priority will be to not concede many goals at home.

