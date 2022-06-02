Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has described comments from France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin about the scenes at the Champions League final as "disgraceful".

Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris was overshadowed by incidents outside the ground before the game, when scores of Reds fans were denied entry.

Ad

Widespread reports from journalists on the ground highlighted heavy-handed policing - including the use of pepper spray - and a lack of organisation.

Premier League ‘I’d give up all those awards’ – Salah would sacrifice personal honours for CL glory 8 HOURS AGO

As criticism of the handling of the final intensified, Darmanin went before the French senate to answer questions.

He said : “It is clear -- all the security services notes say so - that the people of Liverpool pose public order problems. Not all its supporters, but a small part of its supporters.”

Darmanin’s comments have been met with fury by Liverpool, with Hogan saying : “The pain, the grief, the harm, the hurt that they [fans] suffered on Saturday, and now to be told by a French minister that only Liverpool fans have been a problem, it's just disgraceful."

The Reds chief also said that 6,500 fans had responded to the club’s request for a feedback form to be completed to support any investigation.

Premier League Liverpool trio join De Bruyne, Ronaldo and Kane on PFA men's shortlist YESTERDAY AT 16:34