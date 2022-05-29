Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has criticised the organisation of the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris, describing it as a “shambles”.

Reports before the match with Real Madrid suggested that the police on hand had failed to safely allow fans to reach their destination, with claims that they were herded into narrow areas which were potentially dangerous.

There were also reports of spectators overwhelming police outside the ground to get into the event without tickets.

The match was delayed by over 30 minutes, as images and videos appeared to show police firing pepper spray towards Liverpool fans.

Liverpool have called for an investigation into the “unacceptable issues” faced by fans, with some not making it into the ground until the second half.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Robertson says he had given a ticket to a friend but he was denied entry for the game which Real Madrid won 1-0.

"One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn't," he said.

"It was a shambles really.

"To be honest people were just making it up at times and panicking. Tear gas getting thrown at people was unacceptable.

"It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn't a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn't that.

"Obviously the final wasn't meant to be here and whether the preparations were not as good as maybe they should have been but I am sure in the coming days an inquest will go into that."

