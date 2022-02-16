Jurgen Klopp admitted his side 'weren't brilliant' during their 2-0 win over Inter Milan, but that they 'did enough'.

The Reds take a 2-0 lead over Inter back to Anfield after winning a stubborn battle in Milan in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah produced the goods in the second half to give Klopp's side the advantage.

And while it wasn't always pretty, the German was happy with two 'wonderful goals'.

"It wasn't brilliant today but it was enough to score two wonderful goals," he said. "I am really happy."

"It was such a physical game - we had to find a way - we started really well then they came out a bit. We didn't defend their directness too well but in a game like this you have to keep the ball longer. It didn't happen often enough."

Klopp was also full of praise for January signing Luis Diaz, while he also commended Firmino for grabbing the opener.

He added: "Luis Diaz is so natural when he comes on. Bobby needed time to get into the game - then his confidence came back after the goal and the ball was our friend again!"

But he was critical of his side's finishing, as well as the linesmen for keeping their flags down until the very last moment.

"We didn't finish the situations off enough," said Klopp. "Then the referees forget to raise the flag even though it's clearly offside. These rules will kill me one day!"

