With Madrid a goal down on the night – and two on aggregate – Rodrygo scored a quick-fire, late brace with strikes in the 89th and 91st minutes to send the tie to extra-time, where Karim Benzema’s penalty – in the 94th minute – sealed an improbable win.

Ad

And in his post-match press conference, Guardiola said that his side would need a few days to process the loss, adding that comebacks of that nature were in Madrid’s history.

Champions League 'No team fights like Real, historic night will be remembered for years' - Inside Europe YESTERDAY AT 12:34

“We need one or two days, but we will rise, we will come up,” Guardiola said.

"I had defeats in the Champions League before. Always I had defeats that were so tough - like Barcelona against Chelsea, when both games were exceptional, and we could not reach the final.

"And yeah, it's tough for us, so we cannot deny it. So, we were so close to arriving at the Champions League final."

Guardiola pointed to a late miss from Jack Grealish as a crucial moment in the context of the tie.

"Before the first goal for Real Madrid, we had two chances, especially one so clear with Jack Grealish," he added. "And in that moment we didn't have the feeling that we were in trouble for the way they attacked.

"So, they score a goal at the end, and yeah, they have done it many times in their history. And they put a lot of players in the box with [Eder] Militao, with everyone, four strikers plus Militao they put there, and they found the goals."

Madrid – who sealed a 35th Liga title over the weekend – will now face Liverpool in the showpiece final in Paris.

Man City now turn their attentions to the visit of Newcastle on Sunday as they seek to defend their Premier League title with Liverpool just a point behind.

Liga 'Mockery attempt' - Atletico snub guard of honour for rivals Real 04/05/2022 AT 15:44