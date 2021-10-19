Jurgen Klopp said he plans to shake hands with Diego Simeone next time after the Atletico Madrid boss stormed down the tunnel following a dramatic Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

There was no handshake between the managers after the full-time whistle as Simeone headed straight to the dressing room.

Champions League Liverpool remain perfect with dramatic win against 10-man Atletico 5 HOURS AGO

“The situation is clear. I wanted to shake his hand, he didn’t want to," Liverpool manager Klopp told BT Sport.

His reaction, like mine, was not too cool as well, but we are both emotional, so when I see him next time we will shake hands definitely. He was obviously angry, not with me but with the game, with the world, stuff like this.

Emotions were high after Atletico had rallied from 2-0 down to level the game, despite having Antoine Griezmann sent off.

Liverpool then retook the lead from a penalty before the hosts were denied a penalty by VAR.

“Our penalty was a penalty and I think the other one is not a penalty,” said Klop. “But I don’t see it very often where they whistle it and then change in that situation. I didn’t expect that but it was the right decision.

“It was a tough game. How you win I couldn’t care less. On a night like this getting three points is really massive.”

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita scored the early goals for Liverpool and Klopp was pleased with the way his side responded after conceding twice.

“Tough game, we expected that. We did surprisingly well in the beginning. We scored two wonderful goals and played good football. We gave the first goal away, that’s so unnecessary, we can defend it better. The second goal was nice play but the gaps were not alright.

“At 2-2 probably everyone in the stadium thought the game was going in one direction and we thought we would give it a proper try again. We played a really solid second half in a tough game.”

Premier League Premier League reveals 68% of players have been fully vaccinated 8 HOURS AGO