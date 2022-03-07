Jurgen Klopp is confident he will be able to welcome back Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip for their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Thiago has been out for Liverpool's last three matches after picking up a hamstring injury during the warm-up at the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last weekend.

"They all trained yesterday – full training," the Liverpool boss told reporters on Monday.

"I’m not sure yet what we make of that exactly to be honest as we have to see how they react today.

"Thiago was only a week out, so probably would be fine but I have to wait for it. Joel was only three or four days so he is fine, I would say."

Roberto Firmino has been sidelined since suffering a muscle problem in Liverpool's 2-0 first leg win over Inter at the San Siro on February 16.

Klopp says he will not take any risks over the Brazilian who has had a number of muscle problems throughout the season.

“Bobby was longer out, (Sunday) was the first session so we have to see,” he said.

"It makes probably sense to give him just a few more days with proper training.

"Today we don’t train properly it’s a minus-1 session, it’s tactical stuff, not high intensity and Bobby might need something else. But they are all in training.”

Klopp calls for five subs in PL

With a busy schedule ahead, Klopp reiterated his desire for the Premier League to change to five substitutes per match for each team.

He said: “It’s essential we go for five subs in the Premier League. If we can make changes in decisive positions like the machine room and the midfield then it’s possible to get some momentum but if not, then it’s not.

“It’s not about an advantage, it’s about protecting and saving the top-class players. If we do this, you will see much less injuries over the years and keep players in a better place.

“We are used to a tough rhythm so the schedule is fine but playing Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday is really tough.

“We’ve been able to make changes which is why we’ll be ready again.”

Klopp also gave his thoughts about the Premier League title race with Liverpool set to engage in a two-horse race with Manchester City for the title once again.

He claims City would have been crowned Premier League champions in February if it was not for his Liverpool side pushing them to the end.

"It's the strongest league in the world, no doubt about that," he said. "But it's the challenge and actually we enjoy it.

"If we couldn't be here this year, or two years ago, or three years ago, then City would have been champions in February. Because we are around, it was tighter. If City were not here I think there's a good chance we would be champions."

