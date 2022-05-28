Jurgen Klopp was already looking to next season but said Real Madrid’s tactics stopped them from playing "a perfect game."

The Liverpool manager watched as his side peppered Thibaut Courtois’ goals with shots throughout the game but a single effort from Vinicius Jr. was enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s men to land a 14th Champions League trophy.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told BT Sport that his players were disappointed, but Real’s tactics were partly to blame for their struggles.

"In the dressing room (right now) nobody feels it's a great season obviously... We played a good game, not a perfect game, but I don't think a perfect game would've been possible with how the opponent set up,” he said.

“We wanted to be more brave in the second half, that's what we said at half-time. We played around them. We should have played more in the formation.”

After losing to Sevilla in the Europa League and Real Madrid in the Champions League before with the German in charge, Klopp felt there were more positives in his third losing European final.

"It feels different and I know I said it after we lost against Sevilla in Basel and in Kyiv - it's not bad to get to the final and already kind of success, “ he claimed. "Not the success we want to have but I think we come back again, that's how it is."

"Istanbul is the next Champions League final - book the hotel!"

