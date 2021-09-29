Juventus produced a tactical masterclass to beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium and go top of Group H.

They might not be the Juventus of old, but they proved they still know a thing or two about how to beat a team without the ball.

Chelsea were allowed to dominate the ball in the first half, but as the passages of play came and went, it became more apparent that the visitors were playing into the hosts hands.

On the break Juve looked sharp and well drilled, despite not playing with a recognised striker Federico Chiesa was the perfect outlet with his sheer pace causing the Chelsea backline all sorts of problems.

And it was the young Italian that came closest, receiving the ball after some sloppy Chelsea play, he burst forward and attempted to slot the ball into the far corner of the net, but it crept just past the post much to the relief of the rooted Edouard Mendy.

But it was the worst possible start to the second half for the Londoners as they got caught napping. Chiesa broke the deadlock eleven seconds into the half after he was slipped in by a neat Federico Bernardeschi pass, and the forward made no mistakes as he smashed the ball past Mendy.

And it could well have been two after another brilliant counter. Adrien Rabiot switched play with an excellent ball to Juan Cuadrado who got in behind Ben Chilwell. The Columbian then produced a perfectly weighted volleyed cross to Bernardeschi who missed it from only six yards out.

Not even a flurry of changes could turn the game around for Thomas Tuchel’s side as the Old Lady closed out the game taking all three points.

Next up for Juve is a local derby with Torino while the Blues also return to domestic action as they host Southampton.

TALKING POINT - GREEN SHOOTS FOR JUVE

This is Massimiliano Allegri second stint in charge of Juventus and it is by far his most challenging. The Italians came into a massive Champions League clash with key players missing and no recognised striker. But the manager got his tactics spot on, frustrating the visitors by sitting ten men behind the ball, before choosing their moments to hit them on the counter attack. Week on week this Juventus side are getting better and better.

