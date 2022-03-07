Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last-16 return leg at Real Madrid after suffering a foot injury in training.

The French forward scored a 94th-minute winner in the first leg of the tie in February to hand PSG a slender advantage over Real, the side he is widely expected to join when his contract expires in the summer.

Mbappe’s absence due to a suspension was felt in PSG’s 1-0 loss to Nice on Saturday, and he could miss the crucial tie at the Santiago Bernabeu after some quick feet in training saw team-mate Idrissa Gueye accidentally stamp on his left foot.

Footage of the incident was circulated on social media, with Mbappe going down and looking in some discomfort while clutching his foot.

PSG have since confirmed Mbappe required treatment on Monday afternoon, with a further assessment set to take place on Tuesday to determine whether he can play against Real.

“The clinical examination is reassuring,” PSG said, although Sergio Ramos remains out – meaning he will not face his former side in either leg – and Ander Herrera is also absent.

The last-16 pairing and Wednesday’s match in the Spanish capital had only ramped up speculation of Mbappe making Madrid his home at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but widespread reports claim PSG have put a new offer on the table in an attempt to convince him to stay.

The deal would make Mbappe the highest paid player in the world, with both Marca and Independent reporting it could be worth close to €1m a week – an offer Real would not be able to match.

Verratti: We’re playing to win

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti stressed they will not try and sit on their 1-0 lead against Real.

“I think we shouldn't think too much about the first leg, about the result we had. It's as if we have played the first half and we still have the second to play,” he told PSG's website

“We have a small advantage, but that doesn't mean anything, we won't try and just defend, especially as that not our game. I think you have to go there with a big mind, with a lot of personality.

“We will have to try to play our game and be at 100 per cent, mentally and tactically, because against Madrid, playing at 80 per cent will not be enough. They are not going to give us gifts. You have to deserve this qualification and go there to win.”

