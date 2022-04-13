Champions League / Quarter-final
Wanda Metropolitano / 13.04.2022
1
Atlético Madrid
Completed
0
0
Aggregate score 0-1
Manchester City
Live Updates

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City live updates - latest Champions League score with semi-finals in reach

Marcus Foley
By
Marcus Foley
Updated 13/04/2022 at 21:17 GMT
22:15
MATCH REPORT
Despite the anarchic ending, we've done our best to make sense of the game here.
City reach semi-finals after bruising goalless draw in Madrid
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - ATLETICO MADRID 0-0 MANCHESTER CITY
Eight yellow cards, one red, countless fouls and a 22-man brawl made this an absurd and hugely entertaining match in equal measure.
For all the aggro on both sides, City are through to the semis. They will now face Real Madrid for a place in the final.
90+11'
HUGE SAVE!
Atleti lump it forward and Correa works an opening, forcing Ederson into a low save which spares City the nightmare of extra time.
90+9'
SIMEONE BOOKED
... for screaming at Savic after he goes down with cramp.
This is honestly farcical. Good fun, though.
90+7'
CANCELO GIVES AWAY DANGEROUS FREE KICK
... as the yellow card count ticks ever upwards. Ederson deals with the free kick well.
90+4'
MAHREZ AND FODEN BOOKED
The game has descended into absolute chaos. Amid all the bookings, Gundogan finds time to force Oblak into an excellent save.
89'
FELIPE IS OFF!
The referee brings it back for the initial challenge and belatedly shows Felipe a second yellow.
88'
FULL-ON BRAWL
After a bad challenge from Felipe on Foden, Savic steams in and ends up starting a 22-man shoving match. He and Ake are booked in the aftermath but, really, he's lucky to stay on.
86'
SAVIC TURNS WIDE!
From the ensuing corner, Savic is agonisingly close to a goal only for the ball to trickle past the post.
85'
GAME-SAVING BLOCK!
Atleti throw everyone forward and Cunha smashes a shot at goal, but John Stones makes an absolutely vital intervention.
81'
SIMEONE'S FINAL ROLL OF THE DICE
With Atleti in desperate need of a goal, Luis Suarez and Matheus Cunha come on for Lemar and Joao Felix respectively.
Luis Suárez
On
Luis Suárez
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
79'
LLORENTE BOOKED
... for hacking down Fernandinho, who drew the foul artfully.
78'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR CITY
... with Silva making way for Fernandinho.
76'
ATLETI APPEAL FOR A PENALTY
... after Cancelo appears to catch Correa across the shins, but there's nothing doing and VAR declines to intervene. Moments later, De Paul volleys wide.
73'
WALKER OFF INJURED
... having been on the receiving end of a robust tackle a little while back. Nathan Ake will deputise in defence.
70'
DE PAUL GOES CLOSE!
Joao Felix skips past a couple of challenges in midfield and plays in De Paul, who exchanges passes with Llorente before curling a shot narrowly wide of the near post.
69'
AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST
... Renan Lodi comes off for Angel Correa.
68'
KOKE HOOKED
... with Rodrigo De Paul swapping in.
67'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR HOSTS
... with Griezmann coming off first, to be replaced by Yannick Carrasco.
65'
FIRST CHANGE FOR CITY
... with Raheem Sterling coming on for De Bruyne.
