Champions League / Final
Stade de France / 28.05.2022
Liverpool
Completed
0
1
Real Madrid
    Live updates from the 2022 Champions League final: Liverpool versus Real Madrid

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 28/05/2022 at 23:42 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    • Pre-match trouble
    • Liverpool dominance without reward
    • Courtois heroics
    Real Madrid Kings of Europe once more as Courtois and Vinicius see off Liverpool
    End of 2nd Half
    90+6'
    FULL TIME!
    REAL MADRID 1-0 LIVERPOOL.
    Real are champions of Europe for a 14th time.
    90+5'
    REAL READY TO CELEBRATE
    Courtois claims a Fabinho cross and Real are almost there!
    90+3'
    REAL IN CONTROL
    There is no barnstorming finale here. Real are controlling the final moments with some smart game-management.
    90+2'
    REAL MADRID CHANGE
    Vinicius Junior off, Rodrygo on.
    Vinícius Júnior
    Off
    Vinícius Júnior
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Rodrygo
    On
    Rodrygo
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    90'
    FIVE MINUTES ADDED
    Liverpool look spent.
    89'
    REAL MADRID CHANGE
    Ceballos on for Modric.
    Luka Modric
    Off
    Luka Modric
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Free Kicks1
    Dani Ceballos
    On
    Dani Ceballos
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    87'
    TIME RUNNING OUT FOR LIVERPOOL
    The Reds have been the better side but Courtois has been sensational for Real Madrid.
    86'
    REAL MADRID CHANGE
    Camavinga on for Valverde.
    Federico Valverde
    Off
    Federico Valverde
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Assists1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against2
    Offsides1
    Eduardo Camavinga
    On
    Eduardo Camavinga
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    84'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
    Salah darts beyond Mendy on the right side of the box but sees a brilliant shot pushed away by Courtois.
    82'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Keita smashes a first-time shot well wide after Firmino had cut it back from the left byline.
    80'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Courtois pushes Salah's deflected shot to safety as Jota charged in for any rebound.
    78'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Henderson off, Keita on.
    Federico Valverde
    Off
    Federico Valverde
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Assists1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against2
    Offsides1
    Eduardo Camavinga
    On
    Eduardo Camavinga
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    78'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Firmino on for Thiago.
    Thiago
    Off
    Thiago
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Roberto Firmino
    On
    Roberto Firmino
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    77'
    REAL MADRID CHANCE
    Liverpool fall asleep defending a Real free kick. Casemiro makes a late run to meet it but completely miscues and the Reds manage to clear.
    75'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
    Alexander Arnold lashes a 25-yard strike that flashes wide with Jota within a whisker of getting a touch and diverting it towards goal.
    73'
    71'
    WHAT A CHALLENGE!
    Vinicius jinks in from the left and looks to pull the trigger but Konate steps across with a brilliantly timed tackle.
    69'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
    Jota nods Henderson's deep cross back across goal for Salah who can't quite steer past the inspired Courtois from a narrow angle.
    68'
    VIDEO: REAL STRIKE FIRST BLOOD
    Liverpool have dominated but it's Vinicius who makes the breakthrough!