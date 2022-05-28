Champions League / Final
Stade de France / 28.05.2022
Live updates from the 2022 Champions League final: Liverpool versus Real Madrid
- All
- Highlights
MATCH REPORT
- Pre-match trouble
- Liverpool dominance without reward
- Courtois heroics
Real Madrid Kings of Europe once more as Courtois and Vinicius see off Liverpool
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL TIME!
REAL MADRID 1-0 LIVERPOOL.
Real are champions of Europe for a 14th time.
90+5'
REAL READY TO CELEBRATE
Courtois claims a Fabinho cross and Real are almost there!
90+3'
REAL IN CONTROL
There is no barnstorming finale here. Real are controlling the final moments with some smart game-management.
90+2'
REAL MADRID CHANGE
Vinicius Junior off, Rodrygo on.
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
On
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED
Liverpool look spent.
89'
REAL MADRID CHANGE
Ceballos on for Modric.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
On
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
87'
TIME RUNNING OUT FOR LIVERPOOL
The Reds have been the better side but Courtois has been sensational for Real Madrid.
86'
REAL MADRID CHANGE
Camavinga on for Valverde.
Off
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
84'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Salah darts beyond Mendy on the right side of the box but sees a brilliant shot pushed away by Courtois.
82'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Keita smashes a first-time shot well wide after Firmino had cut it back from the left byline.
80'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Courtois pushes Salah's deflected shot to safety as Jota charged in for any rebound.
78'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Henderson off, Keita on.
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
78'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Firmino on for Thiago.
Off
Thiago
Liverpool
On
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
77'
REAL MADRID CHANCE
Liverpool fall asleep defending a Real free kick. Casemiro makes a late run to meet it but completely miscues and the Reds manage to clear.
75'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Alexander Arnold lashes a 25-yard strike that flashes wide with Jota within a whisker of getting a touch and diverting it towards goal.
73'
71'
WHAT A CHALLENGE!
Vinicius jinks in from the left and looks to pull the trigger but Konate steps across with a brilliantly timed tackle.
69'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Jota nods Henderson's deep cross back across goal for Salah who can't quite steer past the inspired Courtois from a narrow angle.
68'
VIDEO: REAL STRIKE FIRST BLOOD
Liverpool have dominated but it's Vinicius who makes the breakthrough!