Champions League / Semifinal
Anfield / 27.04.2022
Liverpool
Completed
2
0
Villarreal CF
    LIVERPOOL 2-0 VILLARREAL – JURGEN KLOPP'S SIDE HOLD A HEALTHY LEAD AFTER COMFORTABLE WIN IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL FIRST LEG

    Updated 27/04/2022 at 20:49 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL-TIME!
    RESULT: LIVERPOOL 2-0 VILLARREAL
    A Pervis Estupinan own goal and a Sadio Mane finish 133 seconds later give Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win against Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final first leg tie.
    After a cagey first half, Liverpool grabbed two goals in rapid succession early in the second to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side head to the second leg at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 3 with a healthy and deserved advantage.
    Liverpool take control of semi-final as two quickfire goals break Villarreal resistance
    90+2'
    VILLARREAL FREE-KICK
    Aurier is tripped up by Fabinho and Villarreal have a free-kick in a good position. Lo Celso's cross is a poor one and Jota clears away.
    90'
    TWO MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    87'
    ZERO SHOTS ON TARGET FROM VILLARREAL
    The visitors have found life tough this evening. It is evident they are sorely missing their talisman Gerard Moreno.
    85'
    SUB FOR VILLARREAL
    Danjuma, who has had a very quiet evening, has been replaced by Alcacer.
    83'
    LIVERPOOL STILL IN CONTROL
    The visitors have yet to test Alisson in goal this evening and Liverpool look the more likely to score another. Jota's low cross into the box is cleared by Albiol.
    80'
    ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, DIAZ COME OFF
    The right-back is applauded off by the Liverpool faithful and is replaced by Gomez. Origi is also on for Diaz.
    79'
    FABINHO SHOT BLOCKED
    Alexander-Arnold's cross comes out to Fabinho but his effort is blocked before eventually Villarreal clear away.
    78'
    WIDE FROM DIAZ!
    Diaz surges towards the byline and fires a low shot on goal from close range, but at a tight angle he drags his driven effort well wide and it ends up turning into more of a cross.
    75'
    ALBIOL ON THE FLOOR
    He is knocked over by Jota as the two accidentally collide. The veteran takes a moment before he gets back to his feet.
    72'
    TWO SUBS FOR LIVERPOOL
    Jota and Keita come on for Henderson and Mane.
    71'
    THREE SUBS FOR VILLARREAL
    Parejo and Estupinan come off for Aurier and Trigueros. Chukwueze is also off for Dia.
    70'
    NERVY FROM VILLARREAL
    Robertson's cross is cleared by Danjuma. The long ball back into the box is hooked towards goal by Diaz before Villarreal clear again.
    68'
    CHANCES FOR LIVERPOOL!
    Liverpool keep pressuring for more goals. Van Dijk's fierce strike from range is batted away by Rulli before Diaz has a low shot of his own which he drags just wide!
    66'
    QUICKFIRE
    63'
    ANOTHER LIVERPOOL GOAL RULED OUT!
    Alexander-Arnold's cross fizzed to the back post is tapped in by Robertson, but the Scot was offside.
    61'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW FOR LO CELSO!
    Lo Celso is booked after he drags down Robertson. There is no doubting it is a yellow card.
    59'
    NO PENALTY!
    Salah goes down in the box appealing for a spot-kick after colliding with Torres. Referee Marciniak says no penalty.
    57'
    SUB FOR VILLARREAL
    What do Villarreal do now? Well, Emery has made his first change. Pedraza comes on for Coquelin.
    55'
    ANOTHER LIVERPOOL GOAL! MANE SCORES!
    Two goals in two minutes for Liverpool and Mane gives the hosts daylight in the semi-final! Salah's pass finds Mane and he pokes his shot beyond Rulli into the bottom corner! Was Mane offside? VAR is checking it... the goal stands!