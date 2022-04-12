Hello and welcome to Real Madrid v Chelsea!

Champions League / Quarter-final
Bernabéu / 12.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
22:34
Thanks for your company. Night night.
22:33
WHAT A GAME THAT WAS! You won't see many more exciting than that - when do both teams make an incredible comeback - but it's Madrid who go through to meet Atletico or Man City in the last four. The holders are out!
22:33
FULL-TIME: Real Madrid (5) 2-3 (4) Chelsea
120+3'
ANOTHER BALL PUMPED INTO THE BOX
But Madrid get it away.
120+2'
SAUL MAKES ROOM TO CROSS
But he's a way out, and pumps straight to Courtois.
120'
THERE'LL BE THREE ADDED MINUTES
The holders' reign is almost over.
119'
THIS IS CHELSEA'S CHANCE!
Camavinga clears the corner but only as far as James, who knocks to Ziyech. He drags a shot that's headed wide, but Jorginho is in its path, his first touch a goodun ... but six yards out, he panics, unable to believe how much space he's in so close to goal, and he pulls a tame shot wide!
119'
CHELSEA WIN A CORNER, AND MENDY COMES UP!
117'
JAMES ADVANCES DOWN THE RIGHT
And slings over a gorgeous cross, whipped hard and flat ... and Havertz is up! He's normally so good at these, but his mistimes his leap slightly, a combination of head and arm sending it wide of the near post, just.
117'
AND HERE'S VALVERDE NOW!
Chelsea get it into the box, the ball drops for Jorginho, and he shoots first time ... but Camavinga is there to block.
116'
115'
VINICIUS IS DOWN WITH CRAMP
Ancelotti gets Ceballos ready, and though his man doesn't want to go off, he's hooked nevertheless, noising up the crowd on his way.
114'
ZIYECH ATTACKS DOWN THE LEFT
And hammers a low shot that Courtois turns away.
113'
RODRYGO NUDGES RUDIGER, WHO GOES FLYING
Azpilicueta, a dub, and Tuchel, a manager, a booked for minor aggression during the afters.
111'
TIME ELAPSES
Madrid are nearly there.
109'
WAIT AND SEE HOW MADRID DISAPPEAR THE TIME THAT'S LEFT
Chelsea will have to very precise. But as I type that, Havertz digs deep and sprints to close down Courtois ... who Cruyff-turns out of trouble! Brilliant.
108'
JUST LOOK AT THIS
107'
WE'VE SEEN TONIGHT
They're much better with players who can run. If they go through and play Man City, Ancelotti needs to heed that lesson.
106'
WE GO AGAIN
Chelsea have 15 minutes and change to save themselves.
22:14
CHANGES FOR CHELSEA
Saul for Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho for Kovacic.