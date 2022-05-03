Champions League / Semifinal
Estadio de la Cerámica / 03.05.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
Champions League semi final, second leg live: Villarreal v Liverpool
57'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Mane spins well on the right of the area and picks out Diaz at the far post, but the substitute's acrobatic volley flies well off target.
56'
OFF THE CROSSBAR!
Alexander Arnold sees a speculative 30-yard strike take a deflection and bounce off the bar after Liverpool caught Villarreal out with a quick free kick.
The resulting corner comes to nothing.
54'
52'
LIVERPOOL HAVE IMPROVED...
Well, it's hardly surprising. That was surely up there with their worst 45 minutes of football in that opening period. A lot of damage was done but can they turn the tide just in time?
50'
LIVERPOOL HALF CHANCE
Alexander Arnold's free kick is just missed by the head of Fabinho and Mane can't react in time to try and guide an effort on target as he charged in at the far post.
49'
FREE KICK TO LIVERPOOL 30 YARDS FROM GOAL
Keita is blocked off trying to play a one-two with Keita.
48'
47'
LIVERPOOL HT CHANGE
Luis Diaz on for Jota.
Off
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
Wide1
On
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
2nd Half
46'
KICK OFF!
Villarreal get us back underway.
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF TIME
Villarreal 2-0 Liverpool - it's 2-2 on aggregate and a place in the CL final is very much anyone's now.
45+1'
ONE MINUTE ADDED
Liverpool need half time desperately.
45'
VIDEO: VILLARREAL MAKE IT TWO
Pure scenes as the Yellow Submarine stun the Premier League side to level the tie.
43'
41'
Goal
Francis Coquelin
Villarreal CF
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! VILLARREAL 2-0 LIVERPOOL - (2-2 on aggregate)
All square in this semi final! Coquelin rises brilliantly to head into the top corner from Capoue's lovely cross.
39'
38'
VILLARREAL CHANCE
The home side spring forward following an error by Keita. Lo Celso is played through on Alisson but the keeper comes to the visitors' rescue with a crucial block.
36'
ATTEMPTS
Villarreal 3-2 Liverpool.
On target: 1-0.
Liverpool yet to test Rulli.
34'
32'
LIVERPOOL YET TO CREATE MUCH OF NOTE
However, the Merseysiders have scored in 39 of their last 40 matches as the away team, only failing to find the net at Leicester in December.
30'