Jurgen Klopp was relieved to be through to the Champions League quarter-finals as Liverpool lost 1-0 at home to Inter Milan.

Liverpool were defending a 2-0 lead that they earned the first leg in Italy, and Klopp had described the advantage as a dangerous one to try to manage.

The German’s side had their nerves tested after Lautaro Martinez broke the deadlock just after the hour and were able to hold onto their single-goal advantage, helped by Alexis Sanchez’s red card a couple of minutes later.

Speaking after the game, Klopp acknowledged: "The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected. Inter are a really, really good side, set up for these kind of games.

"Without playing brilliantly we had clear-cut chances. Over the two legs it's completely fine that they won one and we went through. We could've done better against an opponent that makes life uncomfortable.

"It was a really interesting game. In the end we lost the game which obviously is not cool, we didn't come here to lose a home game.

"The opponent caused us problems but if we had used our chances we win this game. We lost a lot of simple balls, which can happen and when the ball was in the air it was like slapstick with the wind.

"The counter-press was not really there. We were around challenges but not in challenges and we didn't get the momentum, that's what we were lacking."

Liverpool striker Mo Salah admitted it had been tough.

"A difficult team, in the away game we managed to win and the most important thing is we qualified," he said to BT Sport.

"I hit the post twice, it's OK, maybe in the next game I will score three. We lost the game and maybe that will give us a push and it's a good game to learn from.

"Everyone wants to win the Champions League and the Premier League and we will fight for both so let's see."

