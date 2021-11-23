Pep Guardiola believes Mauricio Pochettino is an “excellent manager”, despite the lack of silverware he has won so far in his managerial career.

Pochettino did not win a trophy during five years with Tottenham and he missed out on the Ligue 1 title in his first season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He has been strongly linked with the Manchester United job following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer , with reports claiming United players expect the Argentine to be their next manager and his arrival is the talk of the dressing room.

Asked about Pochettino’s qualities ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday, Guardiola said: "You can be a top manager without titles, of course.

“The managers who have the chance to win titles are at top, top clubs with good investments and exceptional players. Otherwise – it is impossible to win. That doesn’t mean the managers in the Championship or in the Premier League but outside the top six cannot be excellent managers in tactics, and communication, leading the team, as human beings. It’s not necessary to win titles to be a top manager.”

Pochettino’s managerial career has so far taken him from Espanyol to Southampton and then on to Tottenham and PSG.

“I’m pretty sure the managers get better every year,” said Guardiola.

“Every season we go through you have a lot of learning; I’m pretty sure he’s an excellent manager.”

City need just a point from the Group A clash against PSG at the Etihad Stadium to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Guardiola expects his side to adapt after losing 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

"When we are six seasons with one team, we face all ways to face opponents. We played aggressive (teams), some sit back. Everyone knows the quality and personality that PSG have.

"It will be completely different to the game against Everton (a 3-0 win last weekend)."

Wednesday’s match at the Etihad will see another meeting between Guardiola and Lionel Messi.

Messi, who was managed by Guardiola at Barcelona, scored his first PSG goal in the win over City. Asked how he plans to stop Messi, Guardiola said: “It is so difficult.

“Sometimes when he has the ball he doesn’t know what he has to do next. It also happens with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria: all four are in the same team and each could be a star around the world. I’m happy he’s [Messi] still playing at this level and it will be nice to face him again and everyone knows the quality and personality that PSG and their players have.”

City made the final of the Champions League last season, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Madrid.

Guardiola added: "Every season is tougher to qualify from the group stages and go to the last 16.

"The opponents, managers, players and competition are tougher. Tomorrow, we have our first chance to qualify for the next round. For the club that would be so good."

