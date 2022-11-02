Julian Alvarez starred and Rico Lewis became the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, as Manchester City came from behind to round off Group G with a 3-1 home win over Sevilla.

A much-changed City dominated early on with Ruben Dias seeing an awkward effort fly off target, but it was the visitors who led going in at the interval.

Rafa Mir twice went close before guiding a superb 31st minute header into the far corner from a right-wing corner.

City moved up a gear after the break and it was the unlikely 17-year-old figure of Lewis who showed great composure to level on 52 minutes.

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne then produced the pass of the match to release Alvarez, who rounded Bono before firing the home team in front on 73 minutes.

Alvarez then showed great desire to win the ball high up the pitch and feed Riyad Mahrez to clinch victory seven minutes from time.

The result does not affect the outcome of the pool with City already assured of progressing into the Last 16 as Group G winners. Borussia Dortmund join them as runners-up while Sevilla will head into the Europa League.

Next up, City host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday while Sevilla visit Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

Talking Point

City too strong as young guns shine at Fortress Etihad Stadium. It wasn’t a vintage City display by any means, but despite all of the changes they still had too much for the Spanish outfit. The victory ensures they remain unbeaten in the competition heading into the knockout stage and are now undefeated in 23 European home games in total.

After a tame first-half showing, some stern half-time words from Pep Guardiola no doubt made their mark as the hosts leaned heavily on some of their young guns to round off the group with a fourth win from six games.

It will be an occasion Lewis will never forget and he looks a great prospect for the future, while Alvarez gave a cameo of just why Guardiola speaks so highly of him.

Player of the match

Julian Alvarez (Man City). The 22-year-old Argentine stepped up in the absence of Erling Haaland and capped a superb showing with a goal and two assists.

Player Ratings

MAN CITY: Ortega 6, Laporte 7, Lewis 8, Dias 7, Sergio Gomez 7, Gundogan 7, Palmer 7, Foden 7, Mahrez 7, Alvarez 8, Grealish 6. Subs: Rodri 6, Bernardo Silva 7, De Bruyne 8, Wilson-Esbrand 6, Cancelo n/a.

SEVILLA: Bono 7, Navas 6, Montiel 6, Rekik 6, Acuña 7, Fernando 6, Delaney 6, Papu Gómez 6, Ocampos 6, Tecatito 6, Rafa Mir 7. Subs: Gudelj 6, Suso 6, Telles 6, Lamela 6, Jordan 6.





Match Highlights

17’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Foden whips a wonderful free kick in from the left flank but Dias somehow contrives to guide it wide with his knee.

23’ – SEVILLA CHANCE! Rafa Mir pulls off his marker but guides his header off target from Marcos Acuña's deep cross from the left.

31’ – GOAL! – Man City 0-1 Sevilla. Rafa Mir loops a header into the far corner after he was left unmarked to meet a right-wing corner.

52’ – GOAL! – Man City 1-1 Sevilla. What a moment for Rico Lewis. The 17-year-old marks his first start with a composed finish at the near post after surging onto Alvarez's pass.

55’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Bono sticks up a strong hand to push away Laporte's header before reacting quickly to block Alvarez's follow-up from close-range.

73’ – GOAL! – Man City 2-1 Sevilla. Alvarez sprints on to De Bruyne's sumptuous pass, rounds the keeper and fires into an empty net.

83’ – GOAL! – Man City 3-1 Sevilla. Alvarez's persistence pays off as he robs a defender before teeing up Mahrez to fire past the keeper.

Key Stats

Aged 17 years and 346 days, Rico Lewis has become the youngest player in CL history to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the record previously held by Karim Benzema (17 years 352 days for Lyon vs Rosenborg in 2005).

Aged 22 years and 275 days, Julián Álvarez is the youngest Argentinean to be directly involved in three goals in a single UEFA Champions League match since Lionel Messi vs FC Bayern München in April 2009, also under Pep Guardiola (21 years 288 days).

