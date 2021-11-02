Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after he rescued his side at Atalanta.

United looked set to lose another Champions League game with the pressure rising on Solskjaer, but yet again he was rescued by a late goal.

Speaking after the game, the Norwegian praised his 36-year-old talisman saying: “For us, Ronaldo is like Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls.”

He continued : "It is a tight game, flowed both ways, their two goals were very tight and we thought the first was offside, I thought he interfered with David de Gea's view but Cristiano is just incredible - if there is anyone you want a chance to fall to and a difficult chance, it is just incredible...

"That is football, no one can question the character of these players, because they don't ever give up and give in, they just keep going. We had to make changes and they worked.

"The goal was a proper team goal, great quality on the passing, four or five or six passes before that little exchange as well.

"You don't plan to concede a goal, I thought it was offside, usually he would save that one. The atmosphere was electric, very physical and hard to play against."

Ronaldo added that he was pleased with his goals but wanted improvement.

"It was a difficult game, I know when we play in Bergamo it is always difficult, but we believe until the end and I am so happy,” he said.

"We never give up, we believe until the end, it is a good result for us. The beginning was tough, we knew Atalanta would do a lot of pressure, they have a fantastic coach, when I played at Juventus they were always difficult to play against. We were a little bit lucky in the end but that is football.

"We have to still improve, we have different players, different system, we have to adapt with each other, but it will take time. we have time to improve and be better."

