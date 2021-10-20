Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at critics of Manchester United and paid tribute to the clubs fans after a much-needed Champions League win.

An extended run of middling form has put increasing pressure on Solskjaer after a summer of great investment at the club, with some suggesting that the Norwegian may have lost the faith of his dressing room.

However Solskjaer said that this is not the case and that Manchester United's stars have been reminded how lucky they are to play for the club.

"Don't even start," Solskjaer responded when asked by BT Sport if he felt the players were still playing for him.

"Don't disrespect the players. They play for Man United and they know they are the luckiest men in the world.

"I said that to them that tonight they are the luckiest men in the world because the 11 plus the subs, they are the ones who can play for Man United and that is what so many millions of boys and girls want to do."

Manchester United had fallen behind to goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral and it appeared another disappointing night was in store for the side.

Solskjaer had responded to Premier League defeat to Leicester by reuniting Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield, dropping Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho to accommodate a fit-again Rashford.

The England international rewarded his manager with a bright performance before his withdrawal 25 minutes from time, with Solskjaer revealing he had suffered a dead leg.

Manchester United had been booed when making their way off at the interval after another difficult 45 minutes, but were in better voice after the break as the home side produced another European comeback victory.

Manger Solskjaer said that his players felt the lift of the crowd.

"The singing section kept us going and kept the belief because that is what you do at Manchester United on a Champions League night," Solskjaer explained

"They are the best in the world. There is a bit of time when you are a bit down as a supporter but they kept going."

