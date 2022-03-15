A first-half header from Renan Lodi was enough to take Atletico Madrid into the last eight of the Champions League against a Manchester United side who played well enough but ultimately lacked a killer instinct at both ends of the pitch. They did not look like potential winners of the trophy, but no side will fancy facing them in the next round.

United were the better side in an entertaining first half and should have taken the lead through Anthony Elanga, but his shot hit Jan Oblak on the head. Gradually, though, Atleti enjoyed more of the ball, having a goal disallowed when Marcos Llorente went fractionally early before teeing up Joao Felix, and then on 41 minutes, Lodi headed home Antoine Griezmann’s cross in the midst of more dreadful United defending.

Ad

After the break United were again the better side, but struggled to create much in the way of clearcut chances while always looking penetrable on the break. They have a lot of work to do both now, if they are to reach this competition again, then in the summer, to avoid simply making up the numbers. Neither of these things seem likely.

Premier League Fourth by one goal? Predicted final Premier League table and key top-four meetings 5 HOURS AGO

TALKING POINT

There's no disgrace in losing narrowly to Atletico who, though not the side they were, know what to do. But ultimately, United lacked requisite quality at either end, unable to keep Atleti out while creating almost nothing themselves.

They were not, though, helped by their manager, whose substitutions were close to unfathomable. Making three changes just after the hour divested his team of any momentum they had while the new players settled in, but more than that, by removing Bruno Fernandes, Ralf Rangnick also removed his side's most likely route to goal.

Though he has had a poor season by his standards, Fernandes has still created more chances than any other player in the Premier League, and he was not playing badly tonight. So removing him made no sense, because Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, the attackers who came on when he went off, are simply not as good as he is, particularly when the pressure is on. Sure enough, neither did anything, and Rangnick later had to send on Juan Mata, while his premier creator and scorer and sat at the side and his team phutted to a tame exit.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joao Felix (Atletico) Led the line superbly, prompting, creating and releasing pressure. A superb talent and already an excellent player.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Dalot 5, Varane 6, Maguire 5, Telles 5, McTominay 5, Fred 6, Fernandes 6, Elanga 5, Sancho 5, Ronaldo 5. Subs: Pogba 4, Rashford 4, Matic 5, Cavani 6, Mata 6.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 8, Gimenez 7, Savic 7, Renildo 8, Llorente 6, Herrera 7, Lodi 7, Koke 7, De Paul 7, Joao Felix 8, Griezmann 6. Subs: Kondogbia 6, Felipe 6, Correa 6.

KEY STAT

For only the third time in his Champions League career, Cristiano Ronaldo tonight played a full match without having a single shot; the others were for Man Utd v Panathinaikos in November 2003 and for Real Madrid v Barcelona in May 2011.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ - UNITED GO DOWN THE LEFT

With Ronaldo, and eventually Dalot pumps a high one into the box that Oblak is slow to come for! Elanga leaps like he's on a diving board, wins the header, takes the clatter ... and the ball flies just over! That's a great effort, and though the ref gives a foul, I don't think VAR would've backed him up had it gone in.



13’ - BRILLIANT FROM UNITED!

Dalot charges through Koke and midfield, feeding Ronaldo who finds Bruno who drives to the line and drills a cross that Elanga, running near post, meets as well as he can from maybe four yards out ... but his shot clocks Oblak on the head and bounces



34’ - ATLETI SCORE! NO THEY DON'T!

A lovely little one-two in midfield between Koke and Herrera allows the former to thread a pass in behind Telles for the onrushing Llorente! He slides across for Felix, who finishes easily ... but Lorente went too early! In fairness, it was a decent line from United.



41’ - GOAL! Manchester United (1) 0-1 (2) Atletico Madrid (Lodi) Renildo wins a challenge with Elanga - was that a foul? - and Atleti counter. Sweeping from left to right and after great work and a cute backheel from Felix, Griezmann's cross picks out Lodi at the back post because Dalot ignores him like he's Wan-Bissaka, and a firm downward header beats De Gea!



59’ - AND THEY DON'T!

They work an angle for Dalot, whose cross to the back post is decent! Sancho watches it all the way, opening his body to hit a volley ... and cracks a brilliant effort just over the angle! That's much better from the hosts.





76’ - UNITED WIN ANOTHER FREE-KICK, OUT ON THE RIGHT, WHICH TELLES WILL SWERVE IN...

Varane is up first, so high too, and he makes a great contact! But Oblak reacts brilliantly to caw away! He got to that because he was a good few yards off his line - great keeping. He's been brilliant tonight.



Transfers Man Utd to renew Kane interest, Barca make Salah their Plan B option - Paper Round A DAY AGO