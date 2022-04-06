Thiago Silva says Paris Saint-Germain's elusive search for a first Champions League title will go on unless they make major changes to how the club is run.

The Chelsea defender was on the wrong end of his own fair share of painful exits from Europe's elite competition during his eight-year stint in the French capital, and that's only continued since his departure.

Ad

Ballon d'Or Can Messi win Ballon d’Or No. 8? - Five favourites rated YESTERDAY AT 13:36

Speaking to Canal+, the 37-year-old Silva said: "The elimination was incredible, unimaginable for us who are PSG supporters.

"Every year it's the same thing. There are things you have to look at to try to improve them in the future.

"As things are, it's difficult to continue to progress. Every year, we [PSG] start from scratch. You can't do that in football.

Pochettino 'energised' for PSG finish with Ligue 1 title assault

"Even if PSG have a lot of money, that's not what makes you win in football. That's not how we're going to win the Champions League."

Such is Silva's bond with his old club that he still uses "we" when talking about them, and he also retains close friendships with ex-team-mates still in Paris such as compatriot Neymar.

Neymar - along with Leo Messi - is typically the lightning rod for criticism when PSG experience their lows, but Silva says fans must change their attitude towards the team following recent unrest

The 105-cap Brazil international said: “Neymar is very happy in Paris but it's difficult for him at the moment. It's hard to be whistled at home.

"In France, he wins everything but it is useless. We have to win the Champions League and that [the fan negativity] is not how they are going to win.

"Fans must support the team. They always make a difference, negatively or positively."

Football ‘His head works faster’ - De Paul says Messi operates on a different level YESTERDAY AT 16:10