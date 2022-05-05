Eurosport Spain's Felix Martin has given his expert reaction to Real Madrid's now-famous comeback to beat Manchester City and reach the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti's La Liga-winning side produced one of the greatest ever European performances from stoppage-time to extra-time to defeat City 3-1, 6-5 on aggregate, in hugely dramatic fashion at the Bernabeu.

Even when substitute Rodrygo nipped in front of Ederson to steer home Karim Benzema's pull-back in the last minute to draw level with Riyad Mahrez's City goal, an improbable triumph for the hosts did not appear to be a goer.

But two minutes later, the Brazilian leapt highest to head home from Eder Militao's cross and send the tie into extra-time with Benzema - of course - on target from the penalty spot to clinch the epic comeback victory.

A night that will be remembered for years to come

As much as the defeat was absolutely crushing for Pep Guardiola , his players and City's expectant fans, the night will not be forgotten in Madrid where the jubilant celebrations spilt out into the city.

With Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal among the sporting stars in attendance at the Bernabeu, there was utter shock from everyone inside the iconic stadium when Real turned the tie on its head and were left to dance wildly on the turf.

For Martin, this match has already gone down in history as a night that will live long in the memory for everyone in Madrid - and indeed Spanish football as a whole.

"What happened yesterday was historical, a night to be remembered for many years to come," Martin said.

"This is reflected in the Spanish media. It is really hard to describe what Real Madrid did yesterday.

"I thought that the comeback against PSG was kind of a 'one-hit wonder', but then Chelsea happened, and last night happened.

"I wouldn't know which comeback was more special, but it is clear that no team fights until the end like Real Madrid, and no stadium can push a team to try impossible comebacks like the Santiago Bernabeu."

Rodrygo becomes Bernabeu hero within minutes

The stunning late brace from Rodrygo instantly made the Brazilian a hero at the Bernabeu as he struck in the 89th and 91st minutes to break City's hearts.

Martin believes that the starring role played by the 21-year-old demonstrates how far he has come in a short period of time - but also shows what a special man-manager Ancelotti is for rising stars attempting to reach new levels.

"Ancelotti said in the press conference the day before when he was asked about Rodrygo and Federico Valverde and, specifically, who was going to play that, to him, it didn't matter who started the game because the player that finished it would be as important as the one that would be in the starting line-up," he explained.

"Rodrygo's performance yesterday confirms the great progress he has been showing in this last part of the season. He has been scoring some important goals in La Liga and scored against Chelsea as well. He is going to have a very bright future dressed in white.

"Ancelotti's capacity to manage the locker room has been fantastic. He has managed to make every player feel like they are important to reaching the team's objectives.

"The perfect examples for this are Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos, or even Jesus Vallejo, who have been playing great in these last few matches.

As for Guardiola and him coming up short again at the Bernabeu?

"Guardiola is the number one public enemy in Madrid," Martin said. "Every time he fails to win the Champions League will be a victory in Madrid."

Anything possible in perfect final

The stage has now been set for an intriguing Champions League final between Real and Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28.

For Martin, "everything seems possible for Ancelotti and Real Madrid" after all the challenges they have already overcome in the competition and the team spirit that clearly exists within the squad under the veteran Italian's expert guidance.

"Every team is tough in a Champions League final: there is no easy match," he said.

"But after defeating the two teams that spend the most every summer in transfers, PSG and City, and the reigning champions Chelsea, everything seems possible for Ancelotti and Real Madrid."

