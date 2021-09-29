When Group D was drawn in this season’s Champions League, Real Madrid, Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk almost certainly looked at Sheriff Tiraspol as whipping boys. They had good reason to given that the Moldovan club had no previous elite level pedigree having qualified for the tournament for the first time ever.

While Shakhtar Donetsk spent £50m on new players over the summer, Sheriff, who play in Europe’s poorest nation, spent just £250,000. However, this hasn’t stopped them from winning their first two group games, with the victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday one of the biggest upsets in European club football history.

Sebastien Thill’s 89th-minute winner found the top corner of Real Madrid’s net like an X Fighter hitting the exhaust port of a Death Star. It’s impact was apparent as soon as it left his foot. It was a moment that will be remembered by many in European football, not just those with Sheriff at heart, and it was a moment that would have been made impossible had the Super League succeeded in reshaping the sport as we know it.

Sheriff aren’t the only club to have sampled what the Super League would have denied them this season. In the first round of fixtures alone, Young Boys claimed a shock victory over Manchester United while Club Brugge managed to hold Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar at arm’s length as they took a point off Paris Saint-Germain.

The arrogance of the 12 clubs that proposed a standalone league that would serve only their own self interest has left a bitter taste in the mouth of European football and it’s possible this bitterness has motivated smaller clubs to prove why they don’t deserve to be cut adrift from the elite level of the sport.

It should be noted that Sheriff, despite their minnow status, are not the typical footballing fairytale. They are in fact a club founded by two former KGB agents who operate the team as part of a commercial conglomerate that is a dominant presence across the disputed territory of Transnistria.

Sheriff have done to Moldovan football what the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have done to the European game by outspending everyone around them. Their team is full of foreign imports who have helped the club win all but two of the last 21 Moldovan league titles.

Nonetheless, Tuesday night’s result in the Spanish capital was one that shouldn’t have happened, but did. Sheriff produced the sort of unpredictability that Europe’s elite clubs wanted to eliminate forever with the establishment of the Super League. They claimed fans don’t want to watch David v Goliath contests, but this belief demonstrates a gross misunderstanding of the spirit of sport.

The current format of the Champions League already puts up enough barriers to prevent clubs like Sheriff from taking the stage at the top of the European game. The Moldovan champions had to come through three rounds of qualifiers (six fixtures in total) to merely make the competition’s group stages. Even after wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, it seems highly unlikely they will get as far as the last 16.

Europe’s minnows already have the scales weighted against them, but there is just enough opportunity left for them to upset the natural order every so often. The Super League clubs may have theorised that fans would rather watch the sport’s biggest and best face each other over and over again, but football is best when theory counts for nothing - like when Sheriff beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

