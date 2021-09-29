For many, Jorginho was Italy’s standout performer as they went all the way at Euro 2020 this summer. Gianluigi Donnarumma was handed the official Player of the Tournament award for his displays while the contribution of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci wasn’t overlooked. However, nobody provided as many sparkling moments in Azzurri blue as Federico Chiesa.

Those who watched Chiesa for Juventus last season won’t have been too surprised by what he produced at Euro 2020. While the Old Lady’s signing of the 23-year-old from Fiorentina last summer was questioned by some, it wasn’t long until he became a key figure for the Turin club. Juve might have lost their grip on the Scudetto, but it had nothing to do with the impressive Chiesa.

Chiesa remains one of Juventus’ most important players, but the Bianconeri might have a fight on their hands to keep hold of the winger amid reports Chelsea are considering a second offer for the Italian international having failed with their first attempt to land him this summer.

Transfers Chelsea plan second Chiesa bid - Paper Round 26/09/2021 AT 21:55

After signing Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner among others in recent transfer windows, Chelsea have made a habit of spending big on big name players and the signing of Chiesa, one of the best wingers in the game right now, would underline their commitment to assembling one of the strongest squads in Europe.

Tactically, it’s not quite clear where Chiesa would fit into Thomas Tuchel’s current Chelsea system. The Blues boss has largely favoured a 3-5-2 formation that sometimes shifts into a 3-4-2-1 this season with Lukaku installed as the central striker. It’s not a shape that would have an obvious place for Chiesa.

Indeed, Chiesa is most comfortable on the right of a front three. He is also capable of playing on the left, but it’s Chelsea’s wing backs that provide width, not their attackers. It’s possible Chiesa could be used in a more central role, where he could provide support around Lukaku, but why would Chelsea spend so much money on one of Europe’s best wide men only to play him in a different position?

It could be that Chelsea view Chiesa as an upgrade on Christian Pulisic, who has been recently linked with Bayern Munich and a return to the Bundesliga. Pulisic’s patchy injury record has denied him the chance to stake his claim for a regular starting spot this season and so it’s possible Chelsea have lost patience.

There are certainly statistical parallels between Chiesa and Pulisic - the former is averaging 2.4 dribbles this season while the latter is averaging 2.0. Chiesa is also averaging 1.8 shots per game while Pulisic is averaging 2.0. Pulisic is more comfortable on the left, with Chiesa better on the right, but their attacking profile is similar.

Christian Pulisic vom FC Chelsea wurde positiv auf Corona getestet Image credit: Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech might also be on his way out of Stamford Bridge soon while Callum Hudson-Odoi is still of interest to a number of suitors. There might not be much room for Chiesa in Tuchel’s squad now, but space could be cleared by the time Chelsea make their move for the Juventus man.

By all accounts, Juventus see Chiesa as the face of their team in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo age. Therefore, Chelsea would likely have to pay a club record fee of over £100m to prise the 23-year-old from the grips of the Old Lady. For that money, though, they would land a generational talent who could be among Italy’s best for the next decade or so. It would be understandable if Chelsea bought Chiesa first, then worked out how to accommodate him later.

Premier League Revenge for West Ham and redemption for Mark Noble - The Warm-Up 23/09/2021 AT 07:31