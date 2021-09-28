Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal as Paris Saint-Germain exacted some revenge on Manchester City with a 2-0 win on a memorable night at Parc des Princes.

In a repeat of last season's semi-final between these two European heavyweights, it was PSG who took the initiative, when, after eight minutes, Idrissa Gueye finished with an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The rest of a pulsating first half belonged to City, who somehow failed to level the scores despite hitting the woodwork twice in the blink of an eye, Raheem Sterling heading onto the crossbar before Bernardo Silva suffered the same misfortune, inexplicably failing to convert with the follow-up.

Sterling - chosen ahead of Gabriel Jesus - dragged a shot wide of goal as City continued to apply pressure after the restart.

Pep Guardiola's side would rue their missed opportunities when Messi, who had been desperately quiet up to this point, scored a trademark goal, gliding through the middle before receiving a return pass from Kylian Mbappe and curling it past the rooted Ederson.

That historic moment sucked the life out of City, who never looked like recovering.

PSG lead Group A after two games with a win and a loss, level on points with Club Brugge who defeated RB Leipzig 2-1. Manchester City are third, a point adrift of the early leaders.

The Citizens have a double header against Club Brugge to follow next in Europe. After tonight's setback, six points is a must.

TALKING POINT - Messi lights up Parc des Princes with historic goal

It was worth the wait, wasn't it?

After a rather slow start to life in Paris, Messi finally delivered the goal fans had been waiting for, lighting up Parc des Princes with a historic moment that will live forever in the mind of everyone fortunate enough to be there.

The 34-year-old had faced criticism from all directions, and his detractors would have been licking their lips, ready to highlight what had been a largely anonymous performance. Until the 74th-minute, when he scored his 27th goal in just 35 appearances against English teams with a trademark strike.

Pundits questioned PSG as a collective unit before kick-off. They answered their critics in style with an all-round almost perfect performance. From the assured Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, the excellence of Gueye in midfield and of course the beauty of Messi in attack, Mauricio Pochettino's side were excellent.

City performed fine and their profligacy - and two moments of quality at the opposite end - ultimately cost them the game. Tonight emphasised how badly they need a talisman.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain)

Messi's moment of genius will dominate the headlines, but the former Everton midfielder's contribution should not be forgotten. This was an all-action display from the 32-year-old, who pressed, harried, tackled, passed - and scored a delightful opener.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Donnarumma 7, Hakimi 6, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 6, Nuno Mendes 5, Verratti 7, Herrera 6, Gueye 9*, Neymar 6, Messi 8, Mbappe 7.. subs: Wijnaldum N/A, Danilo N/A

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Dias 6, Laporte 5, Cancelo 7, Rodri 5, Mahrez 5, De Bruyne 6, Bernardo Silva 6, Grealish 4, Sterling 5.. subs: Jesus N/A, Foden 6.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Manchester City (Idrissa Gueye): What a finish from Gueye to hand PSG the perfect start! The hosts flood forward, Mbappe driving to the by-line. He pulls it back for Neymar centrally but he swings and misses. It falls to Gueye, who takes a touch before smashing it into the top corner!

26' - City hit the crossbar, twice! De Bruyne fires in a cross and Sterling's point-blank header smashes off the crossbar! It falls kindly for Bernardo who somehow strikes the woodwork with the follow-up! How have City not scored?!

74' - GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Manchester City (Lionel Messi): The place erupts as Messi scores his first-ever goal for the French giants! It's a trademark goal from the 34-year-old. He glides through the middle, rolls it to Mbappe, runs on to the return pass and curls the ball into the top corner. A thing of beauty!

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi has scored more UEFA Champions League goals against Man City (7) than any other player, while his seven goals against sides managed by Pep Guardiola (two vs Bayern Munich, five against Man City with him as manager) are also the most of any player.

Messi has scored 27 goals in 35 appearances against English teams in the UEFA Champions League; 15 more than any other player in the competition.

Manchester City suffered their first UEFA Champions League group stage defeat since September 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon; they had been unbeaten in 18 such games coming into tonight.

