Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says the 3-2 win over Tottenham was achieved through an impressive team performance - and wasn't just down to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

United take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, which is level at 1-1, and despite the quick turnaround, Rangnick is sure Ronaldo will be in peak physical shape to feature again.

"I'm not worried that he's not been able to recover, so far he's always been a person that looks after himself and his body. He knows what to do," said Rangnick.

"If he can score another three goals, we will see. It's not so easy to score three goals against this team at all. I think his overall performance [against Tottenham] was good, if not even very good, and this is what we hope to see from him again tomorrow night.

"It's not just about Cristiano, it's about the whole team, we saw in the first half in Madrid, what we shouldn't do, how we should not play and this was obviously a big topic for us yesterday and today when we spoke pre-match about tomorrow's game.

"We have to know what it takes and tactically takes and the rest is all about energy."

Rangnick confirmed Bruno Fernandes is in contention to play, after returning to training following a negative Covid test, but there is a doubt about whether Luke Shaw will be fit in time for the game, having just returned from Covid-19 himself.

Rangnick also took issue with a question from a journalist who asked how big a blow it would be if they lose to Atletico - preferring to look on the positive side.

"I would change the question round and ask how much of a boost it is if we win the game tomorrow," he said. "We have a fantastic opportunity to be one of the best eight in Europe.

"The game against Tottenham showed the level we can play at. With another 20% on top of the game against Tottenham, I am sure we can win tomorrow.

"It is more about our own ambitions. We want to proceed and show we can compete with the best teams in Europe. We will try everything to win the game tomorrow."

