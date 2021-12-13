Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions league clash after the last-16 had to be redrawn following an initial blunder by UEFA.
European's governing body were forced to declare the original draw 'null and void' after United were mistakenly drawn against Group F opponents Villarreal but then left out as a possible opponent for Atletico Madrid.
Ad
The draw paired Ralf Rangnick's side with PSG but following complaints by Atletico - who were drawn against Bayern Munich - UEFA revealed they would conduct the entire draw from scratch.
Champions League
Champions League last-16 to be drawn again after UEFA blunder
Aside from PSG now facing Real, United will now coincidentally face Atletico.
- PSG target Man Utd forward as Mbappe replacement – Paper Round
- PSG go 13 points clear after Mbappe puts two past Monaco
- Benzema and Asensio on target as Real claim bragging rights over rivals Atletico
One interesting sub-plot will see PSG forward Kylian Mbappe facing the side he could be set to join next summer when his contract in the French capital expires.
Holders Chelsea were drawn against Lille in the initial draw and were paired with the reigning French champions when the draw was made again.
Manchester City will take on Sporting while Premier League rivals Liverpool face Italian Champions Inter.
Salzburg will take on 2020 winners Bayern Munich and Villarreal face Juventus. Benfica will play Ajax.
Full revised draw
- Salzburg v Bayern Munich
- Sporting v Manchester City
- Benfica v Ajax
- Chelsea v Lille
- Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
- Villarreal v Juventus
- Internazionale v Liverpool
- Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid
The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, and the second legs on 8/9/15/16 March.
Liga
Ancelotti declares Real Madrid 'clear favourites' for title after win over Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Messi v Ronaldo! Manchester United to face PSG in Champions League last 16 showdown
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad