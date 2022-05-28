Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he ‘cannot believe’ his side’s Champions League win over Liverpool.

Real were on the back foot for much of the match against the Premier League side and struggled to match their opponent’s attacking efforts.

However they proved to be the better team when they scored the only goal of the game through Brazilian youngster Vinicius Jr.

The win is Real’s 14th Champions League title, and marks a double for Ancelotti this season after already winning La Liga.

The Italian is the first ever manager to win four European Cups, and after the game he said to BT Sport: “I can’t believe. I cannot believe. We are really happy. [Spreads arms wide] What can I say? I cannot say more.

“I am a record man! I had the luck to come here last year and we’ve had a fantastic season. I found a squad, as usual, with a lot of quality and a lot of mental character.

“We passed through some really difficult games. The supporters helped us a lot. Tonight, I’m really happy that they are happy.”

Discussing his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, at the heart of victory, he was again incredulous.

“Unbelievable. I tell you, I cannot believe!” he exclaimed, before leaving to rejoin the celebrations.

