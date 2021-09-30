Ronald Koeman admits he does not know if he has the support from the club's hierarchy anymore following Barcelona's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

Barcelona are currently bottom of Group E on zero points and with a -6 goal difference after just two matches, leaving their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition in serious doubt.

And speaking after Barca's loss to the Primeira Liga leaders at the Estadio da Luz, the Dutchman is not sure he is backed by everyone at the club.

"I feel supported, very supported by my players here at Barcelona. And by the club? I don’t know,” Koeman said.

“I'm not going to argue about the level of my team. There's no point in comparing this with Barcelona teams of years gone by. That's as clear as water.

“I can only give you my opinion of my work at the club - I feel backed by my players and their attitude."

He added: “Benfica were strong physically and they're quick. I think that for the first and second goals we just had to defend much better.

“We had really good scoring chances and that's how you change the direction of a match.

“The fact that Benfica put away the large majority of the few chances they actually created then that's the big difference between the two teams.”

Barcelona finished the night with only 10 men and had zero shots on target against Benfica with Darwin Nunez scoring twice and Rafa Silva also getting on the scoresheet.

Barca club captain Sergio Busquets says sacking Koeman would be "the easiest thing" but thinks the players have to also be accountable.

"The easiest thing is to sack Koeman but we all have responsibilities," he said.

"We are in a critical situation, really. We have only had two matchdays. We have to think about improving and qualifying from the group.

"We have to win both games against Dinamo Kiev and see what the other teams do. There is a lot left and we have to try to be positive."

Koeman's compatriot Frenkie de Jong added: "I can't talk about Koeman, it's not for me to say, I don't think changing the coach can solve anything.

"We are trying everything, working hard in training, we are trying our best on the field but today was not our day, that is clear."

