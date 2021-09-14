Sevilla clung on to an opening Champions League draw as RB Salzburg were made to pay for their profligacy from the penalty spot.

Four penalties were awarded by referee Aleksei Kulbakov in the first half - the first time four penalties have been conceded in the first half of a Champions League game since Opta started tracking game data.

Kulbakov also dismissed Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri early in the second half but the Austrian side could not force a winner against a resolute home side.

Liga Real Madrid grab dramatic late equaliser to deny Sevilla 09/05/2021 AT 18:18

Three of the penalties were awarded Salzburg's way, each won by rising star Karim Adeyemi,

Adeyemi missed the first to the right, but the referee was soon pointing to the spot again after the German was fouled by Jesus Navas.

This time it was Luka Sucic asked to convert from 12 yards and the teenager duly obliged, sending Bono the wrong way to open the scoring

However after Adeyemi was felled for a third time inside the Sevilla box, the Croatian struck the post to keep Sevilla very much in the game.

And it was not long after that Sevilla drew a penalty decision from the referee of their own, Sucic's compatriot Ivan Rakitic making no mistake from the spot to equalise just before half-time.

There was to be further drama soon after half-time. With the rain pouring down, Youssef En-Nesyri foolishly threw himself towards the damp turf having taken no contact, and was rightly given his marching orders having already been booked.

Referee Aleksei Kulbakov pointed to the penalty spot four times in the first half of Sevilla's Champions League clash with RB Salzburg Image credit: Getty Images

Yet despite 14 attempts on goal the visitors could not find a winner against Sevilla's ten-men, who held on well to secure a battling home point in Group G.

Champions League The time is now for Sevilla to unsettle the established order 17/02/2021 AT 10:11