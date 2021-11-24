Sebastien Haller continued his stunning form in the Champions League to secure top spot in Group C for Ajax.

Ajax’s perfect record looked to be in danger as they fell behind against Besiktas to a penalty from Rachid Ghezzal.

However, former West Ham striker Haller netted the equaliser shortly after half-time and then grabbed the winner 15 minutes later.

The 2-1 victory moves Ajax onto 15 points, with Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon both on six points ahead of their meeting later on Wednesday evening.

Haller’s double means he is the first player in Champions League history to score nine goals in his first five appearances in the competition.

He is also only the fourth player to score in his first five Champions League appearances, after Alessandro Del Piero (1995), Diego Costa (2014) and Erling Haaland (2019).

Elsewhere, Napoli suffered a setback in the Europa League as they were beaten 2-1 by Spartak Moscow.

Aleksandr Sobolev netted both goals for the Russian side, who move level on seven points with Napoli in Group C.

Legia Warsaw are on six points and Leicester are on five. They meet at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

