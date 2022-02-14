Sergio Ramos will not be available to face former club Real Madrid in the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Ramos, 35, has played just five games since joining PSG on a free transfer from Real in the summer due to injuries. His last appearance was when he scored against Reims on January 23.

He has since been out with injury and had another setback last week with a calf issue suffered in training.

A statement on Tuesday from PSG said: “Sergio Ramos will continue his individual training for his calf injury. A new evaluation will be made in a week.”

PSG also have concerns over forward Neymar, who hasn’t played since November 28 due to an ankle injury.

However, he has been back in training this week and could play a part.

Real Madrid may be without striker Karim Benzema as he has missed the last three games with injury.

Gareth Bale made his first appearance of the season in the 0-0 draw with Villarreal on Saturday.

