Real Madrid cruised to a 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Kiev Olympic Stadium in Champions League Group D.

Real look the lead just before half-time through a Serhi Kryvtsov own goal.

After the break, Vinicius Junior scored twice; dinking over the goalkeeper after Luka Modric’s superb pass before scoring a superb solo effort.

Rodrygo closed the game out after being found by Vinicius five minutes past the hour, before Karim Benzema added a fifth.

