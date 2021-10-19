Real Madrid cruised to a 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Kiev Olympic Stadium in Champions League Group D.
Real look the lead just before half-time through a Serhi Kryvtsov own goal.
After the break, Vinicius Junior scored twice; dinking over the goalkeeper after Luka Modric’s superb pass before scoring a superb solo effort.
Liga
Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have weekend matches postponed
13/10/2021 AT 18:30
Rodrygo closed the game out after being found by Vinicius five minutes past the hour, before Karim Benzema added a fifth.
More to follow
Premier League
Opinion: Nostalgia the only reason Chelsea would re-sign Hazard
12/10/2021 AT 18:08
UEFA Nations League - Finals
Opinion: Benzema-Mbappe partnership enough to always give France a chance
10/10/2021 AT 22:42