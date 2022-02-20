Luke Shaw outlined Manchester United’s ambitious Champions League hopes and believes ‘some people will think I’m stupid’ for claiming that his team can win the competition.

The Red Devils were hardly convincing in scraping through a relatively kind group, which saw them pitted against Atalanta, Villarreal and Young Boys.

It had the look of a Europa League group, but United still made hard work of reaching the last-16 by finishing with an unconvincing total of 11 points from 6 games – just one ahead of second-placed Villarreal.

But this has not stopped Shaw making the bold claim in an interview with the club’s official website , and said: “As a team, we believe we can win the Champions League. There’s no reason why we can’t think that.

“Some people will think I’m stupid for saying that, but we have that belief and confidence that we can win it. Not many people on the outside will think that but I’m sure everyone in this dressing room – the players, the staff and the management – all have that same belief that we can.

“Now we need to pick some momentum up, get results and keep playing well.”

The Red Devils have not progressed further than the quarter-finals of the tournament since reaching the final in 2011, and resume their European campaign against Atletico Madrid.

The first leg of their last-16 tie takes place in the Spanish capital on Wednesday, before Diego Simeone’s men head to Old Trafford for the return leg on March 15.

But for now, Shaw’s and United’s progress returns to the Premier League and a match against old foes Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

United currently hold that coveted fourth place, but Tottenham, Arsenal and Wolves all have games in hand over Ralf Rangnick’s side in that bid to secure the final Champions League qualification place.

“I think this is the crunch time of the season,” Shaw said. “It is very important to get some momentum. We need to win games.

“We are Manchester United, and we should be challenging for the title, but in this instance, we are fighting for a Champions League place. We need this club to be in the Champions League.”

The 26-year-old has also come in for criticism in some quarters after a slump in form this campaign, which followed on a from a stellar 2020/21 season and a superb series of performances at last summer’s European Championship.

He blamed this drop on a series of niggling injuries, but is confident that his displays will improve in the weeks ahead.

“Personally, the first half of the season for me was nowhere near where I can be, I know that,” he continued.

“I picked up a lot of niggling injuries and haven’t been 100 per cent fit.

“Now I feel great but the most important thing for me is about the team and what we need to do to improve and get back to fighting for better things than we are at the moment.”

