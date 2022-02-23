Manchester United midfielder Fred says it is “strange” that the club is again without a long-term plan and has questioned the merits of having an interim manager.

While not criticising the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, the Brazil international says it is “a little bit bad” that their current approach is only focused on the short-term.

Rangnick is the second interim boss since 2018 and although his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s time in charge was extended, the German is not expected to stay in the role beyond the end of the season, when he will move into an advisory position.

United are believed to be targeting Paris Saint-Germain and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Erik ten Haag as potential longer term options.

"It is a bit strange," Fred told TNT Sports Brazil when he was asked about the approach United took for the rest of the season, after Solskjaer was sacked in November.

"I know in football it's important to get good results as soon as possible, but it's also important to have a long-term plan.

"I think it's a little bit bad for us not to have one, at the moment it's all about the short-term goals. We don't know how it's going to be after the end of this season."

United have not yet won a trophy since Fred arrived in the summer of 2018 and with the Premier League title beyond them, their only hope of ending that this summer is in the Champions League. They take on Atletico Madrid in the away leg of their last-16 tie tonight.

"If you don't want to win titles you don't deserve to play for Manchester United. We're still in the Champions League but let's see if we arrive better on next season to find our peak football," said Fred.

"I know we're not playing our best football, but we have a lot of quality names in our squad. I see many other teams playing far off from their best as well.

"(To win it) wouldn't be crazy, it could happen, but we have to work our socks off because we're far away from being one of the favourites in this competition."

