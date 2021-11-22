Having spent the last three campaigns on loan at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient respectively, Chalobah, 22, has had to wait patiently to get his chance at Stamford Bridge. Since making his Blues debut in the UEFA Super Cup triumph over Villarreal at the start of the season, he’s gone from strength to strength.

Chalobah started against Leicester on Saturday and impressed as Chelsea breezed to a 3-0 victory . Not only was he a quietly assured presence on the right side of the back three, but he helped to create two out of three goals with surging runs and passes from deep.

With Chelsea set to host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, Chalobah joined Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in his pre-match press conference. He took the chance to thank his mentors at the club, singling out fellow defenders Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger as formative influences.

“Thiago Silva was one of my idols growing up as a kid, and with how successful he’s been,” he said. “It’s great sharing the pitch and training sessions with him.

“For me as a young player he is someone I need to look at for where I want to be, and where I want to go to.

"Antonio [Rudiger] has been a very big mentor for me since I first came here. He took me in and helped me in training sessions. When I went out on loan, he told me what was needed. Now it’s good to share the same pitch with him.”

Chalobah also credits his elder brother Nathaniel, who was on Chelsea’s books between 2010 and 2017, with helping to shape his career.

“If it wasn’t for my brother, I wouldn’t have started playing football,” he said.

Until this day we are still talking about it, talking about things I need to do. He’s been at this massive club and knows what it takes to play for this club, and I make sure every time I put on this shirt I give it my all.

“It’s important I keep my consistency levels up. Every time I get the opportunity to play, I give my all and show the manager what I’m about.”

Chelsea have conceded a mere eight goals in all competitions this season, making Chalobah’s breakthrough all the more impressive. He has contributed to the tightest defence in the Premier League and Champions League, thriving despite competing for minutes with Silva, Rudiger, Malang Sarr and Andreas Christensen.

“It starts in training,” he said, when asked about Chelsea’s rock-solid defensive record. “It’s very competitive, even when we do small-sided training games. Nobody wants to lose, and nobody wants to concede a goal.

“The mentality we have within ourselves and what the manager demands from us is shown in the games. We aren’t conceding and if you don’t concede, you win games. It’s good at the moment.”

Chalobah plays a pass on the training ground Image credit: Getty Images

Bianconeri, but Tuchel wants Chalobah and his team-mates to go for the win. Chelsea have only lost twice this season, with one of those defeats coming away to Juve . The Blues would qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with a draw against the, but Tuchel wants Chalobah and his team-mates to go for the win.

Asked about Chelsea’s approach to the game, Tuchel said: “First and foremost we do what we do when we play football games – we try to win them. This will not change.

“Okay, late in the game if the score is a draw we will maybe not allow Edou Mendy to go into the opponents’ box when we have a late corner, because we will not risk our qualification and go all in if the situation is like this. But, until this moment, we will try everything to win the game and have a chance to win the group – and for this we have to win the game.”

