Thomas Tuchel was again left frustrated by Chelsea's inability to hold a lead as the German called for a "higher level" from his side after a draw with Zenit St Petersburg.

Ad

It was the second game in succession that Tuchel had seen his side concede late on and lose points from a winning position, having been beaten by West Ham in the Premier League.

Premier League 'We were not ready' - Tuchel questions 'unusual' performance as Chelsea survive scare 02/12/2021 AT 09:39

Insisting that "nobody can be happy" with Chelsea's result, Tuchel refused to blame individuals but said his side must stop dropping their intensity when in front.

"It's very easy," Tuchel said of how Chelsea can reverse the recent trend. "We need a higher level of sprints, a higher level of sprints, a higher level of run, a higher level of intensity, concentration level.

"The basics need to be pushed onto a higher level while we are in the lead and it cannot drop just because we are in the lead. And this is what's happening right now to us."

Chelsea progress second from Group H after the point, with Juventus topping the group after a victory over Malmo.

Tuchel's side will now face one of Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Lille in the last 16, with the draw to be made on Monday.

Having begun the season in excellent form, Chelsea have now slipped off the top of the Premier League table, winning just two of their last five games.

Asked about the performance of Saul Niguez, who has been seen only fleetingly since his summer arrival from Atletico Madrid and endured another lacklustre night in St Petersburg, Tuchel said that the immediate aftermath of the game was not the time to talk about individuals, and that Chelsea must confront collective responsibility for recent failings.

"If you're the coach of Chelsea and we concede six goals in two matches - we gave four times the lead away in these two matches - then my ambition to talk about individual performances is not so high because nobody can be happy. Nobody," he said.

"Because I cannot be happy [against] West Ham so I think it's absolutely now after the game not the moment to speak about individual performances, about if we are happy or not happy.

Nobody can be happy.

Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League fixture.

Premier League Chilwell likely to miss festive period with ‘partial' ACL injury 26/11/2021 AT 14:21