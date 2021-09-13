Thomas Tuchel said it does not feel as though he has won “half” a Champions League title having guided Chelsea to European glory after taking charge in January.

Chelsea picked up 14 points in last season’s group stages under previous boss Frank Lampard, with Tuchel then taking the reins and guiding the Blues past Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout stages before beating Manchester City in the final.

Speaking ahead of their Group H opener at home to Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, Tuchel dismissed the idea he must take charge of Chelsea for a full season to feel like a proper winner.

"It never was a problem for me to accept the work from Frank [Lampard] to get Chelsea out of the group stage," said Tuchel, who had guided PSG to the final the season prior.

This was the situation when I came in. It still feels like my title. It does not feel like half a Champions League that I have won.

"It felt in this moment like my team, that we are together and this does not mean we deny the work and effort that Frank did. I don't feel like I have anything personally to prove by getting out of the group stage.

"We fight for any competition we play in always for the maximum outcome. That is three points. That might sound super-boring but it is the way it is. Hopefully I can prove to you all that I can make it all the way (through the competition)."

Meanwhile, full-back Ben Chilwell is yet to play a single minute of football this season having remained an unused substitute in their opening four Premier League games as well as the Super Cup win over Sevilla.

Marcos Alonso has started ahead of him for Chelsea, but Tuchel said Chilwell is back in contention after a Euro 2020 campaign where the England defender did not feature at all.

"It's been difficult for him, from a Champions League win, then it was individually for him a tough Euros because he felt he could have played a part for England," Tuchel added.

"Then to keep training for four or five weeks then he had a personal break which is difficult.

"When I arrived I felt he was mentally tired which is unlucky because Marcos Alonso had a full pre-season.

"We had some talks with him and no further worries with him, he's training and he just needs to be patient. He's in the race now and with a good mental attitude."

