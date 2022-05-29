Liverpool may not return as Champions League winners but they will be welcomed back to England later as heroes nonetheless as the city hosts a parade to celebrate their FA Cup and League Cup success.

The men’s team – who had been chasing a quadruple - will be joined by the women’s side, who won the FA Women’s Championship trophy in April.

It has been a season to remember for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they twice defeated Chelsea on a penalties to lift the domestic trophies but fell just short in the elite trophies.

The Reds were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City by a single point and they were denied a seventh European crown as Vinicus Jnr’s second-half goal won the famous trophy for Real Madrid at Stade de France, Paris.

The club and Liverpool City Council also plan to mark the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster in Belgium, where 39 fans died after a crush in the 1985 European Cup final between the two clubs.

Commemorations will be held in the morning before the team touch down at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this afternoon.

Thousands of people are expected to be in attendance of the parade, which starts at 4pm.

The parade will travel 8.4 miles through Liverpool, starting at Allerton Maze in the south of the city.

It is following the same route as Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League winners’ parade when 750,000 people were present.

