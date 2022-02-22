UEFA is 'almost certain' to move the 2022 Champions League final away from St Petersburg as the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in recent weeks, with fears the former plans to invade after sending troops into rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

The Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg was set to host the Champions League final, but with heavy sanctions expected on Russia it is unlikely Europe's biggest club-match will be hosted there.

And UK sports minister Tracey Crouch has encouraged Uefa to move the final 'immediately'.

"Given the British and European condemnation of Russian action in Ukraine, Uefa should immediately move the Champions League final from the Krestovsky Stadium," she said.

"The ban on politicians and officials travelling to the Russian-hosted 2018 World Cup was a soft message to President Putin which made no significant difference - so Uefa need to take a much stronger stance not least to ensure the safety of travelling fans."

Uefa are understood to be assessing the situation and are ready to move the final for the third year running after Portugal hosted the event in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid related restrictions.

Other matches may also need to be moved as Russia and Ukraine are also set to play two-legged World Cup play-off matches in March.

