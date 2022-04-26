Pep Guardiola highlighted a superb performance from his side after Manchester City edged a thrilling Champions League semi-final first leg tie against Real Madrid with a 4-3 win at the Etihad.

City established two-goal leads three times in the match, only to be pegged back by Carlo Ancelotti’s side on each occasion.

“It was a fantastic game against an incredible team They also played really well and were very strong," he said in his post-match interview with BT Sport.

“People all around the world watched the game and we are so proud of what happened tonight here at Man City.”

Guardiola' team had more than enough chances to put Real out of sight, but the City boss appreciated the quality of Ancelotti’s side on the night as their attention turns back to the title race.

“When you’re playing against a team with the quality of Real Madrid, they can punish you. But I cannot ask anything more of my players in terms of what they did with and without the ball.

“I told them to rest and said that Leeds is the most important thing now, before we travel to Madrid and try to win the game.

“Both teams want to attack and have the quality to play. Football is a fantastic spectacle, it is a release.

“That’s why I want to say congratulations to Carlo and his team because they are so good. They always carry a threat, but we do as well.”

