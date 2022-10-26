Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi showered praise on his side's heralded attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar following their 7-2 hammering of Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

All three of the 'MMN' were on target in the crushing win, with Messi in particular looking back to his best, none more so when he impudently curled in his team's opener with the outside of his boot.

Critics rounded on the three forwards when PSG exited the competition last term, but - though tougher tests are clearly still to come - they look to be working in greater harmony with the team this time around.

Hakimi, talking to RMC Sport, said: "We played a good game, we fulfilled the objective of qualifying.

"We scored a lot of goals. The coach chose the system to try things.

"The coach likes to play with this midfield, we hope it's a good possibility for the team.

"If the front three stay like that, it's possible to do great things. We're glad they all scored."

Galtier admitted that finding a way to accommodate his three stars has been forefront in his thoughts, but called on them - and his team - to not rest on their laurels just yet, despite their qualification for the knockouts.

"It would be pretentious to think that we have the best team in the world," Galtier said. "There are high quality teams in this competition.

"But I have three extraordinary players up front. We had to find a system so that they could express themselves more freely.

"Everyone knows the technical quality of the three, but we also realise that, in this competition, defending more in density allows us to have transitions. It's very nice to see, they play for each other.

"We played lively, alert football, with a lot of technical relationships and connections between the lines. I am satisfied.

"We are qualified; it's very good, it's the most important. The competition is not over, we have to go for first place against Juventus. PSG's ambition is to finish first. We remain focused on this objective."

