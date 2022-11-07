11:38 – Europa League draw coming up

We’ve got more European draw fun to come with the Europa League, join use to see who Manchester United, Barcelona and the rest get in the knockout round play-offs, which is almost like the last 32, except it isn’t. See you on the other side!

Ad

Premier League 'Everyone was exceptional' – Guardiola praises Man City side after dramatic late win YESTERDAY AT 21:16

11:33 - Great news for the other English teams

Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs will be pretty happy with their draws though. Crucially, they all avoided PSG, who play Bayern.

11:30 – Can Liverpool get revenge against Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have been a nightmare for Liverpool in the Champions League recently, as Jurgen Klopp’s side lost to the Spanish giants in the final earlier this year, were eliminated by them in the quarter-finals in 2021 and lost the 2018 final.

This is arguably the worst case scenario for Liverpool.

11:25 – When is the Champions League last 16?

In case you’re wondering, which you probably are, we do have to wait a few months before the next Champions League nights.

February 14-15 and 21-22 for the first legs, with the seconds legs on March 7-8 and 14-15.

The home teams for each leg will be decided later today once UEFA sorts all of that out.

11:22 – Full last 16 Champions League draw

So this is the full draw and there are two standout ties. Liverpool v Real Madrid and PSG v Bayern Munich. Matches to be played in February and March over two legs.

RB Leipzig v Man City

Club Brugge v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter v Porto

PSG v Bayern Munich

11:20 – PSG v Bayern Munich

What a draw. PSG v Bayern Munich. The English teams will be happy, Bayern, less so.

11:19 – Inter v Porto

Inter play Porto which means it’s PSG v Bayern Munich! Wow

11:18 – Dortmund v Chelsea

It’s Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea! That should be a great tie.

11:17 – Frankfurt v Napoli

The in-form Napoli have been draw with Frankfurt. PSG are still waiting to be drawn with one of the group winners...

11:16 – AC Milan v Tottenham

It’s AC Milan for Tottenham, it could have been worse for Spurs.

11:15 – Liverpool v Real Madrid

It’s happened! Liverpool v Real Madrid, a repeat of the Champions League final from earlier this year. HUGE.

11:14 - Club Brugge v Benfica

Benfica will be very happy with that

11:13 - RB Leipzig v Man City

A good draw for Man City

11:12 – Draw underway!

Here we go, let’s find out who draws who for the last 16 of the Champions League!

11:10 – Altintop to help out with the draw

Former Turkish international Hamit Altintop is here to help make the draw, along with Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa deputy general secretary.

Not long to wait now, I promise.

11:07 – Who could Liverpool face?

For Liverpool there are just four teams they can play since they cannot draw one of the English teams or Napoli. The Reds will play one of: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto or Real Madrid. There is a 40 per cent chance Liverpool will be drawn with Bayern due to those crucial rules.

11:05 - Who could Spurs face?

Spurs will face one of the six following teams: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Bruges, Inter Milan, Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

11:02 - Who could Chelsea face?

Chelsea will face one of the six following teams: Borussia Dortmund, Club Bruges, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

10:58 - Who could Man City face?

Manchester City will face one of the six following teams: AC Milan, Club Bruges, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

10:53 – Two key rules

For the British teams in particular, there are two very important rules. Teams from the same country cannot draw each other – so Manchester City v Liverpool can’t happen just quite yet.

And, you cannot draw a team that was in the same group as you. Therefore Tottenham can’t play Frankfurt since they were in the same group in the group stage.

10:45 - Draw about to start

So we are just 15 minutes away before the presentation gets underway, with the draw following not too long after that.

We have got some important rules to go through first as well as the ones you can see below (have a scroll if you have not seen them yet).

When and where is the Champions League last 16 draw

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday 7 November. The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET, which is 11am in the UK.

The draw will include teams such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Liverpool. The first-leg last-16 matches will be played on February14/15/21/22; the second legs will be played on March 7/8/14/15. The final will take place on June 10 2023 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Who is in the draw for the Champions League last 16?

SEEDED TEAM COUNTRY Bayern Munich Germany Benfica Portugal Chelsea England Man City England Napoli Italy Porto Portugal Real Madrid Spain Tottenham England

UNSEEDED TEAM COUNTRY Club Brugge Belgium Borussia Dortmund Germany Eintracht Frankfurt Germany Inter Italy RB Leipzig Germany Liverpool England AC Milan Italy Paris Saint-Germain France

When will the ties be played?

The first-leg last-16 matches will be played on February14/15/21/22, with the second legs played on March 7/8/14/15. All matches kick off at 20:00 UK time.

Do away goals count?

If the teams cannot be separated after 180 minutes, then the ties will go to penalties.

When is the Champions League final?

The 2023 Champions League final will take place on June 10 2023 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

.

World Cup Messi suffers Achilles injury two weeks before World Cup YESTERDAY AT 14:32