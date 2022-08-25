The Champions League has been made and Group C stands out as the Group of Death as Barcelona and their new star striker Robert Lewandowski return to the Pole’s old stomping ground at German champions Bayern Munich. Italian giants Inter Milan join them alongside Viktoria Plzen.

English champions Manchester City will face Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in Group G, with the latter being a homecoming for new striker Erling Haaland, as well as FC Copenhagen.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will face Ajax, Napoli and Rangers while Chelsea will play AC Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will face Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Club and Marseille in Group D.

Celtic will face defending champions Real Madrid in Group F as well as RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Champions League draw in full

Group A – AFC Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B – FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C – Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D – Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Club, Marseille

Group E – AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F – Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G – Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen

Group H – Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

