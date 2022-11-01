The mid-season World Cup has made for a frantic Champions League group-stage campaign, and it will all be over by Wednesday night.

At that point the eight group winners and eight runners-up will all be confirmed, with holders Real Madrid among the clubs who are already through – although they are yet to seal top spot.

Tottenham are in a very tight Group D where there is everything to play for on Tuesday night, while PSG are also out to seal top spot on Wednesday night.

Here we run through the key details…

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

The draw will take place on Monday, November 7 at 11am GMT. The last-16 matches will then take place in February and March.

In short: Who has qualified already?

The 12 teams to have qualified for the Champions League last 16 are:

Bayern Munich*

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea*

Club Brugge

Inter

Liverpool

Manchester City*

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

*Qualified for last 16 as group winners

Which teams have dropped to Europa League?

Barcelona and Sevilla are the only two sides confirmed to finish third, meaning they will play in February's Europa League knockout play-offs.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the teams who could join them, and all the group-stage permutations are below...

Group A

November 1: Liverpool v Napoli, Rangers v Ajax

Liverpool and Napoli are already through to the last 16, with Ajax set to finish third so long as they do not lose to Rangers by five or more goals.

Napoli are currently top, and Liverpool can only leapfrog them if they beat the Italian club by four or more goals at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Group B

November 1: Porto v Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen v Club Brugge

Club Brugge need to at least match Porto’s result in the final match to qualify for the last 16 in first. Atletico need to match or better Leverkusen’s result to reach the Europa League.

Group C

November 1: Bayern Munich v Inter, Plzen v Barcelona

This group is done and dusted, with Barcelona out of the group stages again and dropping down to the Europa League.

Bayern Munich are group winners, with Inter runners-up.

Group D

November 1: Sporting v Frankfurt, Marseille v Tottenham

The group to watch tonight. All teams can still qualify with just two points separating top from bottom after a controversial Matchday 5 left Antonio Conte suspended

It’s advantage Tottenham, who are the only club that know victory will guarantee top. Marseille are two points back but know they will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Spurs, who are guaranteed to advance with a draw.

Sporting’s match with Frankfurt is essentially a straight shootout with both clubs one point behind Spurs. Sporting will qualify if they avoid defeat, however, due to their superior head-to-head record.

Group E

November 2: Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb, Milan v RB Salzburg

Chelsea are already through as group winners, meaning Milan’s clash with RB Salzburg is the one to watch. Milan will qualify if they avoid defeat, but Salzburg know victory will send them through as runners-up.

Group F

November 2: Real Madrid v Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk v Leipzig

Defeat to Leipzig last time out means holders Real Madrid are not yet confirmed as group winners, although they are already through.

Beat Celtic and Real seal first place on Wednesday night, while Leipzig must avoid defeat to qualify ahead of Shakhtar. Leipzig could finish top if they win and Real do not.

Group G

November 2: Man City v Sevilla, FC Copenhagen v Dortmund

This group is done and dusted too. City are group winners, Dortmund runners-up, Sevilla into the Europa League, and Copenhagen out.

Group H

November 2: Juventus v PSG, Maccabi Haifa v Benfica

PSG and Benfica are both on 11 points. Juventus and Maccabi Haifa are both on three points. That means Juve are out at the group stages for the first time since 2013.

PSG are out to seal top on Wednesday night, and their superior goal difference of +8 to Benfica’s +4 puts them in the driving seat after their matches with Benfica both finished 1-1.

